MHR Summit: How Technology Can Help Businesses Beat the Pandemic

World Cup Hero Sir Clive Woodward to Headline Power Up Your Business Event

NOTTINGHAM, England, 11 November 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR, payroll and financial analytics expert MHR has announced Sir Clive Woodward OBE as headline speaker at its annual virtual HR and finance summit.

Sir Clive, who famously led England to rugby world cup success by harnessing data, will join a line-up of experts demonstrating what technology can really do for businesses in 2021, following a year which has forced managers to 'think digital,' says organiser Emma Isichei, Chief Marketing Officer at MHR.

"The MHR virtual summit is this year entitled power up your business and has been designed to give HR and finance leaders tips and tools for embracing technology and plan for a truly tech-based future accelerated by lockdowns and remote workplaces," she said.

"In a matter of weeks almost the entire world reverted to a whole new way of working, propelling the digital transformation agenda at least five years forward, and managers are having to think radically about how to run organisations and connect their workforces."

"Lockdowns have taught us what it really means to be agile and why having access to the right data is the foundation to resilience. However, total digital transformation can seem like a mountain to climb right here and now. That's why this event will show how certain aspects of HR and finance tech can be taken one by one and then work together to turbocharge a business."

"The agenda has two dedicated tracks - one for HR leaders and one for finance leaders, to help them and their teams move into 2021 with confidence."

Hosted over three days from 23 to 25 November, the Power Up Your Business in 2021 free event will include presentations by luminaries from the worlds of HR and finance, including leading finance magazine Accountancy Age, income streaming and workplace financial services provider Wagestream and IBM.

It will cover everything from how to future proof an organisation using learning, to the future of payroll and the latest trends in financial data analytics and planning, kicked off by a keynote from Sir Clive, who will share his insights into how to use data for competitive advantage.

A pioneer of using data in sport over 20 years ago, Sir Clive managed the England Rugby team from 1997 to 2004 culminating with England's Rugby World Cup win in 2003.

Speaking about the event, he said: "I am excited to be part of this event as organisations and professionals everywhere look to 2021 to grow as well as recover from what has been a difficult year for all. MHR has created a packed agenda covering insights and guidance on topics that will support organisations to be resilient, to innovate and to identify new opportunities."

One registration via mhrglobal.com gives full access to all of the sessions and delegates are free to join as many or as a few sessions as they wish.

MHR Global is an international software and consultancy company specialising in HR, payroll, employee experience, analytics and artificial intelligence services.

We are an independently owned company headquartered in the UK with offices in the United States. Ireland and Singapore. Established in 1984 we now employ more than 700 people globally and have been developing and implementing our solutions for over 35 years. We continue to invest in research and development to ensure we deliver the latest technology and services to our customers.

Our product portfolios include iTrent, People First, Talksuite and MHR Analytics which we provide alongside a number of partners to deliver consultancy, business intelligence and analytics solutions. More than 1,000 companies from SMEs to large multi-national corporates work with us to help them maximise employee engagement, generate better insights from their data and improve efficiencies. Customers include TK Maxx, The Salvation Army, Caterpillar UK, British Steel, Admiral, EPC Group, Skateistan and more.

