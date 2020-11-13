Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from November 16, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Swedish Treasury bond RGKB 1063 ------------------------------------- Reimbursement date: November 24, 2045 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015193313 ------------------------------------- Short name: RGKB 1063 ------------------------------------- Trading code: RGKB_1063 ------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg or Axel Brismar, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB