

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as investors remained concerned over climbing Covid-10 cases in the U.S. and Europe as well as a lack of progress toward a U.S. stimulus package.



The benchmark DAX was down 14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,039 after losing 1.2 percent the previous day.



Shopping center Deutsche EuroShop rallied more than 3 percent after its key operating figures recovered significantly in the third quarter.



Deutsche Wohnen rose over 1 percent. The property company said it expects significant revaluation of property portfolio as of 31 December 2020.



Nordex lost 3.7 percent. The manufacturer of wind turbines has confirmed its preliminary figures announced on 9 November 2020.



Steel producer Salzgitter declined 1.7 percent after it reported consolidated loss of 98.3 million euros in its third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de