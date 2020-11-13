

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Friday after the country saw its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.



The government reported 33,470 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday, up 10,520 than the number of positive tests reported Wednesday and pushing the total number of cases in the country since the pandemic began to almost 1.3 million.



With the worst of the cold weather yet to arrive, the pace of new infections are expected to increase in the coming days.



U.S.-China tensions also remained on investors' radar after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that are determined to be owned or controlled by the country's military.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 6,336 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



