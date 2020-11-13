

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported worldwide deliveries to customers for the month of October of 903,200 units, down 4.9 percent from a year ago. Volkswagen Passenger Cars recorded deliveries of 521,100 units, a decline of 7.4 percent from a year ago. Audi deliveries registered growth of 9.8 percent to 163,800 units. ŠKODA deliveries declined 6.6 percent to 98,300 units. For the month of October, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles recorded deliveries of 35,600 units, a decline of 10.4 percent.



For the year-to-date period, worldwide deliveries to customers were 7,407,800 units, down 17.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

