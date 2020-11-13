Think Bigger Capital launches its first fund with a target size of €30m.

The fund is subsidiary of Demium and it's 78% covered

MADRID, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Bigger Capital, Demium's Asset Management Company announces its first fund (TBF I) which has a target size of €30M and focuses on investing in technology and innovation companies in Europe.

The fund invests at least €100K of pre-seed funding for an equity stake in each company that completes the Demium's incubation programme and is selected by the investment committee. The asset manager's selection criteria are independent of those of Demium Startups.

Selected teams will receive mentoring and assistance with their project to best prepare them to qualify for pre-seed investment with Demium's asset management company.

Currently, the company has raised 78% of the fund's target size. Anchor investors include Fond-ICO Global, the first public venture capital "Fund of Funds" to be created in Spain and the IVF (Institute Valencià de Finances) Fund Program for high growth ICT based startups (with the participation of FEDER - Fondo Europeo de Desarrollo Regional). The Fund also counts on multiple Spanish and European Family offices among its Limited Partners. Demium's partner fund plans to invest €100K in 150 startups, and reserves an additional 37.5% of the fund for follow-on investments.

The Asset Management Company is run by Alvaro Villacorta Previously, Mr. Villacorta founded and ran Food Messenger, a food-delivery company acquired by Rocket Internet in 2015 and has worked with Demium since 2017 -- most recently as its Vice-President of Incubation. Luis Martínez-Curt, Nicolás Gerardi andSantiago Reyna complete the Board of Directors. Additionally, Jorge Dobon -- Demium's Founder and Executive Chairman -- sits on the Fund's Investment committee.

Raising TBC I is a first step in the company's strategy to raise a family of regional funds to invest in Startups in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Eastern Europe.

About Think Bigger Capital

Think Bigger Capital S.G.E.I.C, subsidiary of Demium, is a spanish venture capital firm based in Spain (approved by CNMV regulator, under number 163). Their mission is to help create successful companies with the most talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

About Demium

Demium is an International Startup Builder currently based in Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Lisbon, Kyiv, Warsaw and Athens. At Demium they create startups from scratch. That means that they work with budding entrepreneurs before they've even uttered an idea, let alone launched one.