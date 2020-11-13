Anzeige
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
13.11.2020
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, November 13

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:13 November 2020

Directorate Change

As noted in the Interim Report for the period ended 5 October 2020, Graham Meek has retired from the Board with effect from 12 November 2020.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

