Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, November 13
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:13 November 2020
Directorate Change
As noted in the Interim Report for the period ended 5 October 2020, Graham Meek has retired from the Board with effect from 12 November 2020.
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de