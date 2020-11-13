

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares ended Friday's session modestly higher despite mixed global cues and worrying inflation data for October.



Global cues were tepid as investors remained concerned over climbing Covid-19 cases in the U.S., Europe and Asia as well as a lack of progress toward a U.S. stimulus package.



Domestic sentiment was underpinned after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a third stimulus for the economy and rating agency Moody's Investors Service raised India's GDP forecast for the calendar year 2020 upwards.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 85.81 points, or 0.20 percent, at 43,443, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 12,719.95, up 29.15 points, or 0.23 percent, from its previous close.



Eicher Motors jumped as much as 7.5 percent despite the company posting weak quarterly earnings.



Divis Laboratories, Tata Steel, Coal India and Bajaj FinServ rose 2-4 percent, while UPL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors dropped 1-3 percent.



Both Sensex and Nifty gained around 3.7 percent for the week.



