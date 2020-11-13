HundrED has announced its 4th annual Global Collection and Educate Girls is now part of the 100 most impactful, scalable innovations in K12 education

Educate Girls, a nonprofit organisation working for girls' education in the remotest villages of India, has announced its selection in HundrED 2021 Global Collection.

Internationally renowned education non-profit HundrED's annual Global Collection highlights 100 of the most impactful innovations in K12 education from around the world. Educate Girls' innovation was reviewed by 150 Academy Members consisting of academics, educators, innovators, funders and leaders from over 50 countries. "This innovation has demonstrated a very high degree of impact and scalability that matches really well with the audacious goals they have set," marked a HundrED Academy Member.

"I'm thankful to HundrED for recognising the urgency of this cause, especially in the midst of this global disruption of education. Using advanced analytics and community mobilization to identify, enrol and retain girls in schools from the most marginalized communities in rural India, we aim to empower over a million girls to access quality education," says Safeena Husain, Founder of EducateGirls.

Since 2007, Educate Girls has enroled over 750,000 girls in schools, improving learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children. They are well-known for the world's first Development Impact Bond and becoming the first Audacious Project in Asia.

About Educate Girls:

Educate Girls is a nonprofit organization that mobilizes communities for girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas. Working in partnership with the Government, Educate Girls operates in 18,000 villages of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. By engaging with a huge base of community volunteers, Educate Girls helps to identify, enrol, retain out-of-school girls and improve foundational skills in literacy and numeracy for all children. More on www.EducateGirls.ngo

About HundrED:

A Finland-based global not for profit, HundrED discovers, researches, and shares inspiring innovations in K12 education. HundrED's goal is to help improve education and foster a movement through encouraging valuable, impactful scalable innovations to spread, mindful of context, across the world. Since 2016, HundrED has been conducting rigorous research on all continents and selecting 100 inspiring innovations annually. All of the insights and selected innovations are documented, packaged, and shared for free with educators around the world to easily implement. More on www.hundred.org

