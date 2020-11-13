Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 249.01p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---