

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased more than estimated in October, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.2 percent increase in September. In the initial estimate, prices rose 3.1 percent.



In August, inflation was 2.9 percent.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.5 percent annually in October and education cost gained 5.8 percent.



Prices in the health, and restaurants and hotels groups rose by 5.1 percent, each.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport, and clothing and footwear declined by 4.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.



