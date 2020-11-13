Anzeige
Freitag, 13.11.2020
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
13.11.2020 | 13:16
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 12 November 2020 were:

660.09p Capital only
665.28p Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 205,788 ordinary shares on 11th
November 2020, the Company has 84,657,520 ordinary shares in issue.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
