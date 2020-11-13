Automotive Airbag Silicone Market worth $534 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Airbag Silicone Market by Airbag Position (Front, Knee, Curtain/Side), Airbag Type (Cut-&-Sew Seam Sealed & One-piece-woven), ICE & Electric Vehicle (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, BEV & PHEV/FCEV), Autonomy Level and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Airbag Silicone Market is projected to grow from USD 239 million in 2020 to USD 534 million by 2025 in terms of value, at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Stringent safety regulations, along with increasing installations and growing demand for frontal, curtain/side, and knee airbags, are expected to fuel the Automotive Airbag Silicone Market in the coming years. The growing demand for electric vehicles and increasing penetration of airbags in commercial vehicles are expected to offer growth opportunities to players in the market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Airbag Silicone Market"

81 - Tables

43 - Figures

157 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70508314

One-Piece-Woven (OPW) segment by airbag type is expected to have the largest market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

OPW airbags are widely used to mitigate the effects of side collisions, while CSSS airbags are used in frontal positions to minimize injury due to the first impact. The increasing focus on minimizing rollover fatalities is expected to drive the market for OPW airbags. Moreover, curtain/side airbags need to be inflated for a longer time, which can efficiently be achieved using the OPW type of airbag. Thus, OPWs are used widely in curtain/side airbag applications.

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment by electric vehicle is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

BEVs use chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power. Increasing levels of automobile emissions and their impact on human health and the environment are leading regulatory bodies and OEMs towards undertaking initiatives to promote electric vehicles. BEVs are zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Government rebates on ZEV purchases can help increase the sales of BEVs, which will drive BEV demand. Presently, most BEVs are fitted with two frontal and two side airbags. This high penetration of airbags in BEVs is driving the need for automotive airbag silicone.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70508314

North America is estimated to be the second largest market.

The North America region includes the US and Mexico. The presence of leading airbag fabric manufacturing companies-including Toray Industries Inc, Porcher Industries, Mid Mountain Materials (US), Global Safety Textiles, UTT Technische Textilien GmbH & Co kg, and TOYOBO Co. Ltd.-is currently driving the demand for automotive airbag silicone in the region. Several airbag fabric and silicone supplier companies are concentrated in Mexico to achieve cost-efficient manufacturing, making the country the largest North America market for automotive airbag silicone. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the US and Mexico enables the Mexican airbag fabric and silicone provider companies to cater to the US airbag and automotive markets while achieving the economic advantages of manufacturing in Mexico.

Dow (US), Elkem Silicones (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Momentive (US) are the major companies operating in the global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market. These companies adopted expansion strategies and used mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the Automotive Airbag Silicone Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market By Airbag Type (Front, Knee and Side & Curtain), Seatbelts (2-point and 3-point), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses and Trucks), Electric Vehicle, Component (Airbag Inflator, ACU and Airbag) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Gels, Resins, Fluids), Application (Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-airbag-silicone-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-airbag-silicone.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg