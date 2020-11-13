

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish industrial production growth eased, while retail sales growth rose in September, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 10.6 percent rise in August.



Manufacturing output grew 8.5 percent annually in September.



Production in mining and quarrying rose 0.4 percent and output in the electricity, gas & steam gained 8.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.7 percent in September, after a 3.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that retail sales rose 7.8 percent yearly in September, following a 6.0 percent gain in August.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased 9.2 percent and non-food sales grew 9.0 percent. Automotive fuel sales rose 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.8 percent in September, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de