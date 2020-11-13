Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2020) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company.

Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company, and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

The agreement with Hybrid provides for a monthly service fee of $15,000 with an initial term of six months, with automatic renewal for successive three-month periods. Neither Hybrid nor any of its principals presently has a direct or indirect ownership interest in Hunter or its securities. All services provided by Hybrid will comply with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal. Further information on Hybrid is available at: www.hybridfinancial.com.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

