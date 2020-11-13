Forty-four Courses at Shandong University Classified as Top Chinese Undergraduate Courses

SHANDONG, China, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ministry of Education of China has released the first batch of state-level top undergraduate courses recently. With 44 courses being classified as top undergraduate courses, Shandong University ranked the third after Tsinghua University and Peking University in the list.



The state-level top undergraduate courses list attaches importance to the construction of courses for fostering innovative, inter-disciplinary and practice-oriented talents. Among all 3560 top level courses on the list, 717 are online courses, 327 VR experimental teaching courses, 1464 offline courses, 868 hybrid online-offline courses and 184 courses in social practice.



The SDU courses in the list include 11 online courses like Probability Theory and Mathematical Statistics, Recreational Biological Experiments, Medical Biochemistry, Immunology, Emergency Medicine, Skin and Cosmetology, Diagnostics, Respiratory System Diseases, etc., 12 offline courses like the Experience and Communication of Chinese Culture, Digital Transmission Technology and Application, Introduction to Archaeology, Molecular Simulation Experiments, Epidemiology, Pathology, etc., 12 hybrid online-offline courses such as International Trade, Mass Communication, Higher Mathematics, Medical Physics, Information Biology, Human Anatomy, Physiology, etc., 6 VR experimental teaching courses and 3 courses in social practice.



Shandong University has always been focusing on disciplinary and curriculum construction. According to the ESI ranking released by Clarivate in January 2020, four disciplines at Shandong University including Chemistry, Engineering, Clinical Medicine and Pharmacology & Toxicology have entered the top 0.1 percent globally, and 18 have entered the global top 1 percent, ranking 7th nationwide. Five disciplines including Mathematics, Chemistry, Materials Science, Pharmacology & Toxicology, and Engineering are ranked among the global top 100. The total citation was 250th worldwide and 11th in nationwide.

