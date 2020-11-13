Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decide that as of November 16, 2020, the quarterly volume discount in Swedish stock derivatives for Advanced Market Makers (AMM) will be discontinued. Under the volume discount model, AMMs that reached a quarterly volume of at least 1 million contracts and a yearly volume of at least 4.5 million contracts in Swedish stock derivatives were eligible for a discount on trading fees. The Market Maker fee list will be updated accordingly. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799039