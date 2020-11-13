Citycon Group successfully places a NOK 800 million Green Bond

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 13 November 2020 at 15:45 hrs

NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (TOGETHER THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

HELSINKI, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Group has successfully placed a NOK 800 million green bond (the "Bond"). The issuer of the Bond is Citycon Treasury B.V. and the guarantor is Citycon Oyj. The 3-year senior unsecured floating rate NOK-denominated Bond matures on 24 November 2023 and pays a floating coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 2.8%.

The bond is issued under the issuer's EUR 1,500,000,000 EMTN programme dated 26 March 2020. Citycon Treasury B.V. will apply for the Bond to be admitted to the Official List of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and to trade on its regulated market.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to finance and re-finance Eligible Green Assets and Projects in accordance with Citycon's established Green Finance Framework (GFF) including refinancing of existing NOK debt. Citycon's green financing framework reflects practices that support the transition to a sustainable and low carbon economy through the development of green assets. Proceeds allocated in accordance with the framework will be used to finance or re-finance eligible green assets in categories green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy or waste management.

CFO and Executive Vice President Eero Sihvonen: "We are pleased with the success of this placement which is our fourth NOK bond transaction. The bond offering was over two times oversubscribed and again demonstrates the strength of our credit profile and our commitment to the Norwegian bond market. The bond was issued under Citycon's Green Financing Framework, which integrates Citycon's sustainability targets with our financing activities. The green bond was placed to a broad base of investors highlighting our credit quality and the market's interest towards green facilities."

Danske Bank, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank acted as Joint Bookrunners.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Laura Jauhiainen

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

Important regulatory notice

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of this announcement) or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment. Recipients of this announcement who intend to purchase any securities are reminded that any such purchase or subscription must be made solely on the basis of the information contained in any final form prospectus published in connection with any such securities, which if and when published will be available on the website of the Central Bank of Ireland. The transaction described above and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the transaction in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Neither Citycon Oyj nor Citycon Treasury B.V. has registered, or intends to register, securities in any of these jurisdictions or to conduct an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. In particular, no securities of Citycon Oyj or Citycon Treasury B.V. have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

This announcement is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "relevant persons").

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-group-successfully-places-a-nok-800-million-green-bond,c3236987