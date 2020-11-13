Anzeige
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
PR Newswire
13.11.2020 | 15:04
Napster Expands Partnership with Sonos to Power New Sonos Radio HD Service

Rhapsody's "Powered by Napster" audio platform service to power the catalogue and licensing for original content now streaming on Sonos Radio HD

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody International announced today the expansion of its "Powered by Napster" partnership with Sonos. Building on the company's popular radio streaming service, Sonos Radio, Rhapsody is now supporting the new ad-free, high-definition streaming tier with Sonos Radio HD. Rhapsody's "Powered by Napster," a complete music and audio platform service, is powering the catalogue, metadata, multi-territory licensing and advanced royalty, and business intelligence and data analytics reporting for Sonos' original stations on Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD.

Sonos Radio HD delivers an expanded catalogue of original radio stations from iconic artists and expert curators. All ad-free and in high-definition audio. The highest quality of any streaming radio service - only on Sonos.

Rhapsody International's Bill Patrizio, President and CEO said, "Bringing new and innovative branded streaming music services to partners intent on transforming their customer listening experience is core to our platform-as-a-service strategy. Our ongoing work with Sonos signals the continued significant growth of digital music and the demand for high-definition audio streaming. We have a successful history of innovation and collaboration with Sonos and we're honored to be a part of making the team's vision of Sonos HD Radio a reality."

The Powered by Napster platform offers companies a full suite of technologies and solutions that includes licensing and rights holder management, media streaming and download infrastructure, applications, personalization, recommendations, customer billing, and royalty administration capabilities.

Sonos Radio's new ad-free, high-definition streaming tier features even more exclusive original content from Sonos directly in the Sonos app, including genre stations, sounds for sleep and relaxation, and more in-depth artist content.

With Sonos Radio HD, all Sonos Radio original stations on both tiers stream in high-definition, lossless CD-quality audio (16-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC). Listening in high-definition audio delivers even more detail to the thousands of songs hand-selected by artists, curators, and expert DJs for Sonos Radio, all curated and programmed by the company for listening at home on Sonos.

Sonos owners can subscribe to Sonos Radio HD on sonos.com for $7.99/£7.99 per month after a free 30-day trial.

To learn more about the Sonos partnership and how companies can get "Powered by Napster" visit https://business.napster.com/.

About Napster
An early pioneer in music streaming and subscription services, Napster today owns and operates the Napster brand consumer direct music streaming platform service available in 34 countries and across a wide range of connected devices. It is a world-class technology provider of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and white label solutions for music and audio, and designs, builds, and operates the most capable and flexible streaming and subscription platforms and applications for partners in the media, telco, auto, retail, fitness, and device OEM industries.

Follow @Napster on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.napster.com

Napster's complete music and audio technology platform

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333747/sonos_radio_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015831/Powered_by_napster_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
