Freitag, 13.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
13.11.2020
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Results of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 13

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF NAME

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the "Company") held a general meeting on Friday, 13 November 2020 as a closed meeting. The resolution put to the meeting was voted on by way of a poll and was passed by shareholders. The results of the poll are shown below:

ResolutionVotes For (including Chairman's discretionary votes)Votes AgainstVotes WithheldTotal Votes Cast (excluding votes withheld)
No. of Shares% of shares votedNo. of Shares% of shares votedNo. of SharesNo. of Shares% of issued share capital
THAT the proposed investment policy described in the circular of which the notice of meeting formed a part be approved and adopted as the investment policy of the Company in substitution for the Company's existing investment policy.5,695,44099.848,9340.163,4645,704,37436.6


A copy of the full text of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

As previously announced on 19 October 2020, the Company intends to change its name to reflect its new investment mandate following the general meeting of 13 November 2020. The Company has since consulted on this proposal, and will announce its new name once finalised and the change has become effective.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571
Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

© 2020 PR Newswire
