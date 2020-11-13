BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF NAME

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the "Company") held a general meeting on Friday, 13 November 2020 as a closed meeting. The resolution put to the meeting was voted on by way of a poll and was passed by shareholders. The results of the poll are shown below:

Resolution Votes For (including Chairman's discretionary votes) Votes Against Votes Withheld Total Votes Cast (excluding votes withheld) No. of Shares % of shares voted No. of Shares % of shares voted No. of Shares No. of Shares % of issued share capital THAT the proposed investment policy described in the circular of which the notice of meeting formed a part be approved and adopted as the investment policy of the Company in substitution for the Company's existing investment policy. 5,695,440 99.84 8,934 0.16 3,464 5,704,374 36.6



A copy of the full text of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

As previously announced on 19 October 2020, the Company intends to change its name to reflect its new investment mandate following the general meeting of 13 November 2020. The Company has since consulted on this proposal, and will announce its new name once finalised and the change has become effective.

