Freitag, 13.11.2020
13.11.2020 | 16:16
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

London, November 13

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2020

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

13 November 2020

