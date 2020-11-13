Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Indicative Announcement on the Joint Announcement Issued by Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 13 November 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an indicative announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Joint Announcement (defined below) issued by the Company and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the "HEG", 01169.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

The Company and HEG issued a joint announcement regarding the progress of the proposed privatization of HEG (the "Privatization Proposal") on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Stock Exchange") website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 13 November 2020 (the "Joint Announcement").

According to the Joint Announcement, on 13 November 2020, the Company received the letter from the Stock Exchange confirming that they have no further comments on the listing document to be published by the Company in connection with the listing of the Company's H-shares (the "Listing Document") and approving in principle the listing of the Company's H-shares as described in the Listing Document, including the H-shares to be issued as consideration for the cancellation of the scheme shares under the Scheme (as defined in the 3.5 Announcement) and the H-shares to be issued by the Company pursuant to the conversion of the Company's H-shares Convertible Bonds. As of the date of the Joint Announcement, all pre-conditions as set out in the section headed "2.6 Pre-Conditions to the making of the Privatisation Proposal" in the announcement jointly issued by the Company and HEG in relation to the Privatization Proposal on 31 July 2020 (the "3.5 Announcement") have been fulfilled; the implementation of the EB-to-CB Proposal (as disclosed in the section headed "4.3 EB-to-CB Proposal" in the 3.5 Announcement) remains to be subject to other conditions, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the Privatization Proposal, the Scheme (as defined in the 3.5 Announcement) becoming effective and the listing of the Company's H-shares. If all conditions to the implementation of the EB-to-CB Proposal are satisfied, the EB-to-CB Proposal will become effective immediately upon the listing and trading of the Company's H-shares on the Stock Exchange. As all the pre-conditions of the Privatization Proposal have been satisfied, it is expected that the scheme document in relation to the Privatization Proposal (the "Scheme Document") will be dispatched on or around 16 November 2020. Further announcement will be made on the date of dispatch of the Scheme Document.

For more information about the Joint Announcement, please refer to the website of the Stock Exchange.

The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

