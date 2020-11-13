CRU appoints new Principal Economist

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Tuckett to CRU. Alex joins as Principal Economist in the Economics Team.

Alex joins from PwC, where he worked as a Senior Manager. There he contributed to thought leadership and led analytical client projects as part of PwC's Economics Advisory practice.

Prior to joining PwC, Alex worked at the Bank of England and the UK Treasury.

Alex holds an MSc in Economics from UCL and a BSc in Economics and Economic History from LSE.

The CRU Economics team provides an independent view of the global economy. Our macro forecasts feed into all our commodity market outlooks and cost models. In so doing we offer transparency and consistency across all the markets that CRU covers.

The Economics team focus on where macroeconomics meets commodities. We support our clients through our expertise on the sectors and countries that matter most to our customers in the metals, mining and fertilizers industry.

Alex will take on the role of editor of CRU's Global Economic Outlook. He will work with the rest of the team to support our customers through insightful reports and conversations.

Chief Economist Jumana Saleheen said, "I am delighted to welcome Alex to CRU. He brings valuable experience as an Economist and Forecaster that will help support the growth of the company".

