Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 13
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 12 November 2020 was 273.62p (ex income) 274.43p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
13 November 2020
