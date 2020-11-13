Knotty Knickers Pledges To Donate 10,000 Pairs of Brand New Underwear To Shelters This Holiday Season

While shelters and donation centers receive tons of clothing donations, there's one main item that they're desperately lacking: underwear. Knotty Knickers, a Canadian-based underwear subscription service is doing something about it, and is pledging to donate thousands of pairs of brand new underwear to women's shelters in Toronto and New York City.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / When it comes to donating clothing, many of us jump to give away shirts, jeans and other lightly used items such as shoes and sunglasses. Unfortunately, however, we forget that items such as bras and underwear are equally - or even more - important for those in need. Underwear is one of the most under-donated, yet most needed items of clothing that donation-based companies receive. That's why Knotty Knickers, an underwear subscription company based in Toronto, Canada, is encouraging people to donate their underwear to those who need them.

Knotty Knickers, online at https://KnottyKnickers.co - is an underwear subscription box company that provides women's underwear for only $3.99 and is delivered to your door monthly. Owned by a boyfriend and girlfriend who have always been passionate about inspiring women to look and feel their best, Knotty Knickers has revolutionized the undergarment industry, as it's found a way to provide high-quality underwear that are equally as affordable as they are cute and comfortable. While the company is based in Canada, over 60% of their customer base is in the United States, with the remaining business coming from Canada. Today, Knotty Knickers supplies the least expensive underwear in Canada and the U.S. At only 24 years old, the owners have delivered over 10 million pairs of underwear to their customers in Canada and the US!

In the process of growing their company, the owners learned that not only are the majority of underwear unaffordable for the general public, but they're also in incredibly high demand by those in need. In fact, both men and women in shelters are lacking what most of us take for granted daily - clean underwear and socks. After learning about the very real need for more underwear donations, Knotty Knickers saw an opportunity to make an impact. The owners immediately launched an initiative called "Get A Pair, Give A Pair" - where anyone who renewed or purchased from Knotty Knickers in the month of December, would have a pair of underwear donated in their name. The event took place in Toronto, Canada and New York City last holiday season, and it will be taking place again this holiday season from December 1 - December 24, 2020. Last year, Knotty Knickers received enough subscriptions and renewals to donate a whopping 2,500 pairs of underwear to people in need. This year they hope to donate at least 10,000! With the massive success Knotty Knickers saw last holiday season, they're incredibly excited to launch "Get A Pair, Give A Pair" again this year. And, thanks to helpful feedback they received from donation centers last year, they will also be donating custom briefs for men as well. The event will take place again in both Toronto and New York and is sure to see massive success.

If reading this has inspired you to grab some of your old undergarments and head to your nearest donation center, make sure they are either unworn or preferably, brand new. If you wouldn't give it to your friend to wear, don't donate it. In fact, the majority of donation centers and Goodwills won't even accept used underwear. That's why - if you can afford it - it's best to purchase some underwear and donate that instead. You can also head over to knottyknickers.co and purchase women's underwear for only $3.99, which is cheaper than your morning coffee!

Knotty Knickers is a women's underwear subscription box company that was inspired by wanting every woman in the world to look and feel their best without being excluded or breaking the bank. The company embraces women of all sizes, shapes, color, race and beauty. Knotty Knickers is able to provide high quality women's underwear for only $3.99 which is delivered to your door every month. They currently sell the least expensive underwear of its kind in Canada and the US. To learn more and subscribe, visit ?https://knottyknickers.co.

