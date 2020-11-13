Findit, Inc.: Findit App Submitted into Google Play Store for Internal and External Final Testing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, the Free Speech social networking platform and the Findit Right Now App in Apple App Store (AAPL) and Findit App in Google Play (GOOG), has successfully submitted the Findit App into Google Play Store to complete final testing of the Findit Right Now App for Android devices. The App was successfully submitted to Apple earlier this week in testflight.apple.com for testing as well.

The purpose of the testing in Google Play Store and TestFlight on Apple.com is to make sure the updated features and design are operating properly prior to the official launch of the new updated App. Findit is now conducting testing for Android and IOS devices internally and extending the testing to individuals that are willing to test the latest App on Android and IOS devices.

The current Findit App is available for download in the Apple App Store and in Google Play. Anyone who has the current version will receive an update notification when the updated version becomes available.



In the Apple App Store it is listed under the name Findit Right Now App, in Google Play it is listed under the name Findit.

Findit is known for allowing its members to exercise their first amendment right by exercising free speech. Findit does not censor content provided it does not include pornography or terroristic threats. Findit wants members to voice their opinion on any topic they want to. Findit recognizes opinions are not factual; they are simply opinions and we welcome our members to share their opinions on our open platform.

Findit.com includes functionality that allows members to include a link in a post in the designated link section on the website. The new App version will have this feature added in the near future which will be available to all members on Findit. Having the option of including a link from a post on social media is a feature that is sometimes limited to certain members depending on the platform you are on.

Findit does reserve the right to remove links or delete posts that include a link or links in the content section of the post rather than the designated link section.

Clark St. Amant stated, "We know the link feature is a very big deal to members that want to drive traffic to their website, store, video channel or to a news story or any other page on the web. We know some sites prevent having a link in a post until you reach a certain threshold of followers. What makes Findit very different from other popular platforms is each member has the same access to the same tools and services as any other member regardless of their popularity. We believe this is something that our members really get the a tangible benefit from with the inclusion of a link in each post."

The new App will have most of the same features as the current App, which allow members to post content in a single post that can include: pictures, video, and text. One of the new features that Findit is very optimistic about is the 'before & after' feature that allows members to upload pictures with a title and a description describing what the before and after pictures are about. While pictures can say a thousand words, a title and a description allow that picture to be indexed in Findit and Google search. Without the title and description in written text form, it cannot be indexed in search engines. This is a very big deal if you want people to be able to come across your pictures from search engines. Each post can be shared from the App from your mobile device to approximately 80 other social networking platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, IM to Instagram, as well as direct messaging via text, Skype, and other apps that allow you to send messages.

People who download the app can immediately view the content posted on Findit by its members without ever having to create a profile, sign in, or provide personal information. By enabling people to download the App without having to join, members can reach a wider audience to people who do not want to be on social media as members but still want to be able to see content that other people are posting.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "While Findit only censors terroristic or pornographic content, it does not control the content that displays in the feed through algorithms which can manipulate which posts show up in your feed and which posts do not. All posts from people that you follow show up in the feed in chronological order. You can also access every post published by viewing the global feed."

With so much going on with censorship and tech giants being subpoenaed by the government to explain censorship, Findit supports the 1st Amendment and Freedom of Speech, empowering its members to post their opinions, no matter how conservative or radical they may be. Findit does not allow pornography, terrorist groups or terroristic content, or content inciting violence or rioting.

Download the Current App:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Findit does support news outlets that are reporting stories to post on Findit, providing them the ability to include pictures, video, and a description of the story without a limit on characters and then being able to share that story to their other social platforms. The same feature is enabled for all members - Findit does not give certain members additional features based on popularity or their celebrity-ship. Findit gives all members the option to have all of the same features. With censorship being such a popular topic these days, Findit wants to remain neutral in allowing organizations, individuals, and businesses to share and post their opinions on topics that some people agree and disagree on. We believe it is up to the individuals to fact check content that is posted by members on Findit, not read something and just believe it's true because it's on the Internet. The new app will be available soon to download in Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616577/Findit-App-Submitted-into-Google-Play-Store-for-Internal-and-External-Final-Testing