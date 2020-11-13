Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of over $1.1 million to a whistleblower whose independent analysis led the staff to look at new conduct during an ongoing investigation. The whistleblower's information and exemplary assistance helped the agency bring an emergency action preventing further investor harm. This whistleblower examined publicly available materials and conducted an analysis that revealed important new insights into the securities law violations, which helped the SEC protect investor assets from dissipation by the wrongdoer.

"Today's award reflects the Commission's commitment to award whistleblowers who provide high-quality independent analysis," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "Whistleblowers who devote time and effort to develop unique insights may afford the Commission important information about possible securities laws violations."

The SEC has awarded more than $720 million to 113 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit SEC.gov/whistleblower.