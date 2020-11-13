PDS Biotechnology Corporation: PDS Biotech to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit taking place November 16th-18th, 2020.

The Company's presentation will take place on Monday, November 16th at 10:30am Eastern Time. A replay of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the Company's website. The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

