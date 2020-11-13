Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLW5 ISIN: CA66979W1077 Ticker-Symbol: NM9 
Tradegate
13.11.20
17:10 Uhr
0,380 Euro
-0,024
-5,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3820,41821:40
0,3840,42621:39
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2020 | 21:08
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.: Nouveau Monde Graphite to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX-V:NOU)(OTCXQ:NMGRF), the only fully-integrated, carbon-neutral, graphite based battery anode material producer in the western world, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde is set to become a key operator in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing the only fully integrated source of green battery anode material in North America. Targeting full-scale commercial operations by early 2023, the Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and the highest of ESG standards, Nouveau Monde will become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616578/Nouveau-Monde-Graphite-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.