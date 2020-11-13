Anzeige
Freitag, 13.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
WKN: A2N4YY ISIN: CA74881G1037 
Frankfurt
13.11.20
08:01 Uhr
0,496 Euro
-0,014
-2,75 %
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2020
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.: Quisitive to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive", or the "Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 18th at 8:00 AM (PST) / 11:00 AM (EST), and will host virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the conference, which runs from November 16-18. To register, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

During the presentation, Quisitive's CEO Mike Reinhart will provide an overview of the Company's Microsoft Cloud Solutions business and present an update on its LedgerPay payment intelligence platform.

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website: https://quisitive.com/investor-relations/reporting/.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

ABOUT QUISITIVE:

Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions, such as CRG emPerform and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally with offices in Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Minneapolis, MN; Silicon Valley, CA; Washington, DC; Ottawa, ON; Toronto, ON and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

ABOUT THE INVESTOR SUMMIT:

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration, please visit our website at

www.investorsummitgroup.com

News compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Please contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616579/Quisitive-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-18th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.