Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.: Quisitive to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive", or the "Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 18th at 8:00 AM (PST) / 11:00 AM (EST), and will host virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the conference, which runs from November 16-18. To register, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

During the presentation, Quisitive's CEO Mike Reinhart will provide an overview of the Company's Microsoft Cloud Solutions business and present an update on its LedgerPay payment intelligence platform.

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website: https://quisitive.com/investor-relations/reporting/.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

ABOUT QUISITIVE:

Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions, such as CRG emPerform and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally with offices in Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Minneapolis, MN; Silicon Valley, CA; Washington, DC; Ottawa, ON; Toronto, ON and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

ABOUT THE INVESTOR SUMMIT:

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration, please visit our website at

www.investorsummitgroup.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Please contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

