The global Medical gases is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 6 billion between 2024 at a CAGR of over 7.89%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our medical gases procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into the Market Price Trends

Raw material prices account for a significant portion of suppliers' OPEX. Any increase in these prices leads to a substantial increase in suppliers' OPEX which will have a direct impact on buyers Medical Gases procurement price.

The increase in minimum wages across countries and expectations for a better lifestyle will compel suppliers to increase their compensations for employees. While this will increase suppliers' OPEX, this will have an inflationary impact on buyers' medical gases procurement expenditure.

L'AIR LIQUIDE SA

Linde Plc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Messer Group GmbH

nexAir LLC

Uttam Air Products

Norco Inc.

CALOX INC.

Irish Oxygen Co.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

