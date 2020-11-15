VIG: Austrian based Vienna Insurance Group sets up assistance company in the Baltics. The Group's own assistance services will then be used in ten countries. With the establishment of Global Assistance Baltic, Vienna Insurance Group is continuing to expand its own service companies. The expansion is part of the VIG Group's strategy to increase digital services. Last year, the Group's assistance companies handled around 400,000 cases for their customers.VIG: weekly performance: 9.97% Strabag: Construction group Strabag has been awarded two major contracts in the Sultanate of Oman. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has commissioned the corporate subsidiary Strabag Oman LLC to build two flood protection dams in the capital region of Muscat. The ...

