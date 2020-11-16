TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the UK video games industry, has published new data showing that almost 80 per cent of all games development staff in the UK are employed outside of London in a range of different regions.

TIGA's research reveals the following information:

UK regions 2020 percentage share of UK development workforce* South East 22.4% London 21.3% North West 11.8% Scotland 10.7% West Midlands 9.1% East of England 6.9% East Midlands 5.4% Yorkshire & Humber 5.2% North East 4.2% South West 2% Wales 0.6% Northern Ireland 0.5%

*Percentages have been rounded up.

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Almost 80 per cent of all games development staff in the UK are employed outside of London. While just over a fifth of development staff are located in the South East of England, the third and fourth largest centres of games development by headcount are the North West of England and Scotland, respectively. Many of the UK's games development clusters boast excellent universities and a strong tradition of games development.

"The video games industry can play an important role in levelling up the economy. The sector provides high skilled employment in clusters throughout the UK. We need to strengthen local, regional and national games clusters across the UK by enhancing Video Games Tax Relief, introducing a Video Games Investment Fund and augmenting the UK Games Fund to improve access to finance, enhance access to high skilled developers, strengthen industry-university links and encourage more universities to achieve TIGA University Accreditation in order to nurture and promote local, regional and national games centres."

Jason Kingsley OBE, TIGA Chairman and CEO and Creative Director at Rebellion, said:

"This data highlights how important the video games industry will be to the Government's levelling up agenda. By maintaining and enhancing Video Games Tax Relief, improving access to finance and upskilling the UK's employees, we can strengthen the UK's video games clusters and therefore contribute to the UK's overall economic growth."

Research methodology

Games Investor Consulting in conjunction with TIGA and its partners conducted surveys concluding in July 2008, September 2010, November 2011, December 2012, December 2013, December 2014, March 2016, November 2017, November 2018 and April 2020 of all known British games companies involved in the creation of games (including developers, publishers, publisher studios, service companies and broadcasters with games divisions) The survey counts staff working in development and development support roles in games studios, games publishers, service companies, broadcasters, charities and grant schemes. A broad array of additional data is also captured including studio location, primary platform focus and company ownership structure as well as company start-ups and exits/closures.

About TIGA



TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards and commendations and has been successfully accredited as an Investors in People organisation four times. TIGA focuses on four sets of activities:

Political representation Media representation University accreditation and recognising excellent employment practices via the TIGA STAR Membership services

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video games trade media.

