

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,310-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on earnings news and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and energy producers.



For the day, the index sank 28.57 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 3,310.10 after trading between 3,291.64 and 3,327.23. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 5.08 points or 0.22 percent to end at 2,268.67.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.00 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 1.99 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.29 percent, Bank of Communications sank 0.87 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 2.86 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 2.35 percent, PetroChina lost 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 0.99 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 1.35 percent, Gemdale surrendered 2.73 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 3.01 percent and China Vanke was down 2.39 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, reversing losses from the previous session.



The Dow soared 399.61 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 29,479.81, while the NASDAQ jumped 119.69 points or 1.02 percent to end at 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.14 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,58515. For the week, the Dow jumped 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P climbed 2.2 percent.



The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS) and DraftKings (DKNG), which all beat forecasts.



The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continues to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome.



Traders also continue to express optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.



Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.99 or 2.4 percent at $40.13 a barrel. But for the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent.



Closer to home, China will release October numbers for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment later this morning.



Industrial output is expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, slowing from 6.9 percent in September. Retail sales are tipped to gain an annual 4.9 percent, up from 3.3 percent a month earlier. FAI is called higher by 1.6 percent, doubling from 0.8 percent in the previous month. House prices rose 4.6 percent on year in September and the jobless rate was 5.4 percent.



