Bannon Commercial Property Consultants Ltd. Chooses Yardi Software for Asset and Property Management

The Ireland-based commercial property practice will drive efficiencies in their property management portfolio and tenant management with the Yardi platform

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bannon Commercial Property Consultants Ltd. (Bannon) will manage over 7 million square feet of real estate on Yardi Voyager, a cloud-based property management and accounting platform. The firm will also adopt Yardi Lease Manager for a comprehensive view of tenant activities and portfolio performance.

Lease Manager, part of the Yardi Elevate Suite, offers extensive data and oversight options. Finance and asset management teams can visualise total number of deferrals and abatements and aging accounts receivable. Property management teams can oversee rent collection and tenant communications.

Bannon will also adopt the Yardi Procure to Pay Suite, an end-to-end procurement solution that includes Yardi PAYScan for paperless invoicing and VendorCafe for centralised vendor management. CommercialCafe, an easy-to-use, self-service tenant portal will digitalise tenant communication for Bannon. CommercialCafe enables tenants to make online payments, access lease records and manage service requests.

"We are looking forward to the benefits of a cloud-based property management solution. We provide a 'best-in-class' approach to outsourced property management with quality at the core and we see synergies in Yardi's offering. The Voyager platform will ensure consistency and modernisation in the way we report and manage our clients' assets," said Richard Muldowney, director and head of finance at Bannon.

"Yardi continues to expand its presence in Ireland, one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in Europe. We're excited to support Bannon with technology that will facilitate strategic growth," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi.

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting real estate and investment clients in the UK and across Europe.

About Bannon Commercial Property Consultants Ltd.

Bannon is the leading indigenous commercial property practice in Ireland with a particular emphasis and track record in the retail space. The firm currently has 75 assets under management. For more information on Bannon, please visit bannon.ie.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334241/Bannon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg