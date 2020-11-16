PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2020 - Storent Investments Buyback RIG 16.11.2020 STOR080020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2020 - Latvijas Juras medicinas Interim report, 9 RIG 20.11.2020 centrs LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Interim report, 9 RIG 20.11.2020 rupnica RJR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB000026B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2020 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2020 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2020 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2020 Rigas elektromašinbuves Extraordinary General RIG rupnica RER1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 Orion Asset Management UAB Extraordinary General VLN OAMOBBF1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 VEF Radiotehnika RRR RRR1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 9 RIG months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.