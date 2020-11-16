The global sandwiches market is poised to grow by USD 11.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of various businesses including shopping malls and other hangout spots. This has impacted the businesses of vendors operating in such places. However, situations are getting back to normal in most regions across the world, which has reopened shopping malls and restaurants that serve sandwiches. This is expected to open new opportunities for vendors and foster market growth.

The report on the sandwiches market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rise in the number of expansion plans by vendors. Changing lifestyles and dietary habits have increased the consumption and demand for processed food products among consumers. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence. For instance, In September 2019, KFC, a subsidiary of YUM! Brands announced its plans to open 1,000 new stores in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2020. Such expansions are increasing the availability and consumption of processed food products such as sandwiches. In addition, the introduction of new varieties and innovative products will drive the growth of the global sandwiches market during the forecast period.

The sandwiches market analysis includes product and geography landscape.

The market saw maximum growth in the fresh sandwiches segment in 2019. The segment is mainly driven by increasing consumer preference for fresh and on-the-go food products such as sandwiches.

Based on geography, Europe led the market with a 45% share in 2019. The growth of the sandwich market in Europe is driven by the presence of many established vendors that follow traditional artisanal practices and the high consumption of sandwiches.

