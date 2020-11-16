Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Marktreifes Medikament schon in 9 Monaten!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6U7 ISIN: BMG491BT1088 Ticker-Symbol: 3IW 
Tradegate
13.11.20
15:43 Uhr
12,948 Euro
+0,280
+2,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,05813,24810:17
13,07813,27410:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2020 | 09:41
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Announces Major Shareholder Notification from Invesco Ltd.

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 16, 2020 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announces that the Company, as set out in Section 38 in the Danish Capital Markets Act and section 55, cf. 56 of the Danish Companies Act, has received notification from Invesco Ltd confirming that that Invesco Ltd., as of 9 November 2020, indirectly holds more than 5% of the voting rights in Bavarian Nordic A/S.

The voting rights indirectly controlled by Invesco Ltd. are held by Invesco Advisers, Inc. to which voting right have been delegated by a number of funds managed by affiliates of the Invesco group management companies.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 50 / 2020

Attachment

  • 2020-50-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9dccd93e-ca28-4d11-bede-6eb397520fca)

INVESCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.