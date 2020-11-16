Business Reporter: Getting ahead of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Graeme Wild of sustainable woodfibre producer Sappi outlines how the company is meeting the challenges of the SDGs head-on.
The company has prioritised seven of the SDGs where they think they can make the greatest contribution. These are:
- SDG6:Clean water and sanitation because water is a key process material
- SDG7:Affordable and clean energy because as an energy-intensive company, Sappi's fuel choices have a major impact on emissions
- SDG8: Decent work and economic growth which aligns with Sappi's focus on providing a safe working environment in which employees can reach their full potential
- SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production which is relevant from the perspectives of product design, manufacturing, product use and the circular economy
- SDG13: Climate action because enhancing energy self-sufficiency, improving energy efficiency and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels will reduce their carbon footprint
- SDG15: Life on land because their business is dependent on sustainably sourced woodfibre
- SDG17: Partnerships for the goals, where Sappi sees many opportunities to engage with others in the sustainability field; for instance as a founding partner of 4Evergreen, an alliance of packaging leaders and a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition
In addition as a company headquartered in a developing country they have also prioritised SDG1: No Poverty and SDG4: Quality Education in the region as both of these align with their commitment to the national drive to promote socio-economic development.
New 2025 targets for each of these goals have been set in their new business strategy ( Thrive25).
To learn more about how companies like Sappi work with the UN's sustainable development goals, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Sappi
Based in South Africa, Sappi is a global leader in dissolving pulp and paper-based solutions, providing sustainable dissolving pulp, paper (speciality, packaging and graphic), paper pulp, and biomaterial products and related services and innovations. Sappi are working towards a plastics-free world.
Sappi.com
Sources
https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/10/19/getting-ahead-of-the-uns-sustainable-development-goals/