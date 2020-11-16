Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Marktreifes Medikament schon in 9 Monaten!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.11.2020 | 10:04
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Business Reporter: Getting ahead of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Graeme Wild of sustainable woodfibre producer Sappi outlines how the company is meeting the challenges of the SDGs head-on.

The company has prioritised seven of the SDGs where they think they can make the greatest contribution. These are:

  • SDG6:Clean water and sanitation because water is a key process material
  • SDG7:Affordable and clean energy because as an energy-intensive company, Sappi's fuel choices have a major impact on emissions
  • SDG8: Decent work and economic growth which aligns with Sappi's focus on providing a safe working environment in which employees can reach their full potential
  • SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production which is relevant from the perspectives of product design, manufacturing, product use and the circular economy
  • SDG13: Climate action because enhancing energy self-sufficiency, improving energy efficiency and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels will reduce their carbon footprint
  • SDG15: Life on land because their business is dependent on sustainably sourced woodfibre
  • SDG17: Partnerships for the goals, where Sappi sees many opportunities to engage with others in the sustainability field; for instance as a founding partner of 4Evergreen, an alliance of packaging leaders and a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition

In addition as a company headquartered in a developing country they have also prioritised SDG1: No Poverty and SDG4: Quality Education in the region as both of these align with their commitment to the national drive to promote socio-economic development.

New 2025 targets for each of these goals have been set in their new business strategy ( Thrive25).

To learn more about how companies like Sappi work with the UN's sustainable development goals, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Sappi

Based in South Africa, Sappi is a global leader in dissolving pulp and paper-based solutions, providing sustainable dissolving pulp, paper (speciality, packaging and graphic), paper pulp, and biomaterial products and related services and innovations. Sappi are working towards a plastics-free world.

Sappi.com

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/10/19/getting-ahead-of-the-uns-sustainable-development-goals/

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.