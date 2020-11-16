Business Reporter: Getting ahead of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Graeme Wild of sustainable woodfibre producer Sappi outlines how the company is meeting the challenges of the SDGs head-on.

The company has prioritised seven of the SDGs where they think they can make the greatest contribution. These are:

SDG6: Clean water and sanitation because water is a key process material

because water is a key process material SDG7: Affordable and clean energy because as an energy-intensive company, Sappi's fuel choices have a major impact on emissions

because as an energy-intensive company, Sappi's fuel choices have a major impact on emissions SDG8: Decent work and economic growth which aligns with Sappi's focus on providing a safe working environment in which employees can reach their full potential

which aligns with Sappi's focus on providing a safe working environment in which employees can reach their full potential SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production which is relevant from the perspectives of product design, manufacturing, product use and the circular economy

which is relevant from the perspectives of product design, manufacturing, product use and the circular economy SDG13: Climate action because enhancing energy self-sufficiency, improving energy efficiency and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels will reduce their carbon footprint

because enhancing energy self-sufficiency, improving energy efficiency and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels will reduce their carbon footprint SDG15: Life on land because their business is dependent on sustainably sourced woodfibre

because their business is dependent on sustainably sourced woodfibre SDG17: Partnerships for the goals, where Sappi sees many opportunities to engage with others in the sustainability field; for instance as a founding partner of 4Evergreen, an alliance of packaging leaders and a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition

In addition as a company headquartered in a developing country they have also prioritised SDG1: No Poverty and SDG4: Quality Education in the region as both of these align with their commitment to the national drive to promote socio-economic development.

New 2025 targets for each of these goals have been set in their new business strategy ( Thrive25).

To learn more about how companies like Sappi work with the UN's sustainable development goals, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Sappi

Based in South Africa, Sappi is a global leader in dissolving pulp and paper-based solutions, providing sustainable dissolving pulp, paper (speciality, packaging and graphic), paper pulp, and biomaterial products and related services and innovations. Sappi are working towards a plastics-free world.

Sappi.com

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/10/19/getting-ahead-of-the-uns-sustainable-development-goals/