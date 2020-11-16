Capita plc - Resignation of Patrick Butcher

This announcement contains inside information

Capita plc

16 November 2020

Resignation of Patrick Butcher



Capita plc ("Capita") today announces that Patrick Butcher has decided to step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director to pursue other opportunities.

To ensure continuity and effective ongoing leadership, the Board has appointed Gordon Boyd to take over as interim CFO and Executive Director.

Patrick steps down from the Board on 16 November 2020 and Gordon joins the Board on the same date.

Patrick will assist Gordon in an orderly handover and will remain employed to support Gordon and the company until the end of March 2021.

A process is now underway to identify and appoint a permanent successor as CFO; a further announcement will be made in due course.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I want to thank Patrick for his commitment and support in the delivery of significant improvements over the past two years, especially as we have continued to navigate the challenges and uncertainties brought on by the Covid-19 crisis. I and the rest of the senior leadership team wish him well as he looks to fresh challenges.

"I am delighted that Gordon is joining us as interim Chief Financial Officer. He brings significant experience of working in companies going through a period of change. Gordon will play a crucial role in our ongoing transformation at Capita."

Patrick Butcher said:

"It has been a privilege to be at the centre of an organisation which touches the lives of millions of people every day by delivering essential services and solutions. I wish Jon and the rest of the senior leadership team all the best for the future."



Gordon Boyd said:

"I am excited to be joining Capita and very much looking forward to working with Jon, his leadership team and the thousands of colleagues across the company to help create a focused, sustainable business for the long term."

The Company's outlook is unchanged from that outlined in the Group trading update of 10 November 2020.

There is no further information required to be disclosed relating to Gordon Boyd pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Details of remuneration will be disclosed in Capita's Annual Report and Accounts, when finalised, and available on Capita's website.

Announcement authorised for release by Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary.

Notes to editors:

Patrick Butcher took up his post as Chief Financial Officer at the end of 2018 and was formally appointed as a director on 1 January 2019. He will receive current salary and contractual benefits (including pension) up to 31 March 2021. Outstanding awards held under the Company's long-term incentive plan are expected to lapse on 31 March 2021 in accordance with the scheme rules.

Gordon Boyd has more than 30 years' experience at major businesses, including as CFO of FTSE 250 companies. He has significant experience of leading transformation at businesses including Drax, Infinis and British Energy. He is a graduate of Edinburgh University, and holds accountancy and treasury qualifications.

