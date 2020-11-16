

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday, with strong economic data from China and Japan as well as renewed hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine helping underpin investor sentiment.



China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and retail sales growth accelerated from the previous month, suggesting a broader economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



Elsewhere, Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from its biggest postwar slump.



On the Covid-19 front, Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial in Britain to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine among thousands of volunteers.



The benchmark DAX roe 85 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,160 after inching up 0.2 percent on Friday.



Banks paced the gainers, with Commerzbank up 2 percent and Deutsche Bank rising 1 percent.



Travel-related stocks were also on the rise, with Lufthansa gaining as much as 3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de