The results of the primary placement auction of the additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2020-11-16: ISIN code LT0000650061 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N026B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N026B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-11-18 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-01-22 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,155 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,126 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,105 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 131 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 40 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 40 262 433,03 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.