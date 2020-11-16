Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Completes Offerings of Common Stock

Carnival Corporation Completes Offerings of Common Stock

MIAMI (November 16, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that on November 13, 2020, Carnival Corporation completed the sale of 94.5 million shares of Carnival Corporation common stock under its $1.5 billion "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "November ATM Offering") that was announced on November 10, 2020. The November ATM Offering is in addition to the sale of 67.1 million shares of Carnival Corporation common stock under its $1.0 billion "at-the-market" equity program which was completed on October 30, 2020 (the "October ATM Offering" and together with the November ATM Offering, the "ATM Offerings"). As previously disclosed, the net proceeds from the ATM Offerings will be used for general corporate purposes.

PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to Carnival Corporation.

