Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Marktreifes Medikament schon in 9 Monaten!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
16.11.20
12:06 Uhr
12,845 Euro
+0,610
+4,99 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,81512,83012:22
12,81512,87012:22
PR Newswire
16.11.2020 | 12:10
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Completes Offerings of Common Stock

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Completes Offerings of Common Stock

PR Newswire

London, November 16

Carnival Corporation Completes Offerings of Common Stock

MIAMI (November 16, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that on November 13, 2020, Carnival Corporation completed the sale of 94.5 million shares of Carnival Corporation common stock under its $1.5 billion "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "November ATM Offering") that was announced on November 10, 2020. The November ATM Offering is in addition to the sale of 67.1 million shares of Carnival Corporation common stock under its $1.0 billion "at-the-market" equity program which was completed on October 30, 2020 (the "October ATM Offering" and together with the November ATM Offering, the "ATM Offerings"). As previously disclosed, the net proceeds from the ATM Offerings will be used for general corporate purposes.

PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to Carnival Corporation.

MEDIA CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Roger FrizzellBeth Roberts

001 305 406 7862 001 305 406 4832

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.