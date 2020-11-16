Anzeige
Montag, 16.11.2020
InnoCan Pharma - Marktreifes Medikament schon in 9 Monaten!?
WKN: 2389 ISIN: GB0032287020 
PR Newswire
16.11.2020 | 12:16
Dexion Absolute Ltd - Sixth and final distribution announcement

Dexion Absolute Ltd - Sixth and final distribution announcement

PR Newswire

London, November 16

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Sixth and final distribution announcement (Continuing Portfolio)

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the Continuing Portfolio of:

GBP £0.046280 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 11 November 2020 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Thursday 19 November 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator

Linda Johnson

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
