Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. CEO Interviewed on Money TV; Discusses New Fluorescent Covid-19 Antibody

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) Chairman, President and CEO, William A. Hartman, was interviewed recently by host, Donald Baillargeon, on Money TV. In the segment, Mr. Hartman provided information on Halberd's new patent pending Covid-19 fluorescent antibody. This should allow for rapid detection of the virus in infected patients and provide up-to-the-minute status of whether or not an individual has contracted the virus.



This should be much more helpful in preventing the spread of the virus than "Covid-19 Passports" which only represent the recent past condition of the passport holder. This passport is in use in the UK and is being considered for use elsewhere. Halberd's quick test could prove to be a boon to the travel and entertainment industry in screening entrants to airports, train stations, sporting events and large gatherings to determine up to the minute status of the presence of Covid-19 antigens. Development is continuing on the Halberd system to improve the accuracy of results by eliminating false positive or false negative results experienced with competitive tests currently in use.

Hartman added that this fluorescent antibody could not only be used in a diagnostic capacity, but just as with Halberd's initial antibody, could be used as both a preventative measure in a nasal spray delivery context, or as a therapeutic for patients who have contracted the disease. Work is continuing on Halberd's nasal spray preventative against Covid-19 as an alternative to a vaccine.

Hartman alluded to additional new Halberd developments on which a provisional patent has been filed with details to be disclosed soon.

You can view the entire interview video here.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," and "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

