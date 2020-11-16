Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (Nasdaq:CPST) to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference

Presentation on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 4:00 PM ET, to Discuss Recent Q2 FY21 Earnings Results, Business Update Covering New $50M Term Note Goldman Sachs Refinancing and Expanding Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business Model

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine's President & Chief Executive Officer will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19 at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

"I am eager to discuss with new investors our significant progress against our stated goal of improving Adjusted EBITDA by ten million dollars year-over-year despite the ongoing adverse impacts caused by the global pandemic," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

"In addition, I look forward discussing some of our recent business developments such as the recent $50 million term note refinancing with Goldman Sachs, which lowered our interest rate and added an additional $20M of funding for our long-term rental business and general corporate purposes; and our continuing shift to an Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model that we expect will produce additional high margin reoccurring revenue streams. Lastly, I will present to investors our new hydrogen product development efforts as part of our continuing ShiftToGreen global energy initiative," added Mr. Jamison.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ClZI-HLRSrqX0swTKOGDxQ.

1x1 Meetings

Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and CEO and Eric Hencken, Capstone's CFO, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the day. To register and schedule a time with management, please contact conference@sidoti.com or visit https://sidoticonference.com/events, or contact Capstone Turbine Investors Relations at ir@capstoneturbine.com.

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com.

