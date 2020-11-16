

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $369 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $11.46 billion from $10.88 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $11.46 Bln vs. $10.88 Bln last year.



