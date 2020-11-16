Zeotap, a Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) that helps brands better understand their customers and predict behaviors, announced today it has raised an $18.5 million extension to its Series C funding round from data-driven venture capital firm SignalFire. The investment was made from the firm's Breakout Fund for growth-stage companies and is an addition to the $42 million announced earlier this year, bringing the total Series C round to $60.5 million.

This extension round, which closed in November, comes as Zeotap has experienced an increased demand for its customer data intelligence capabilities to serve top marketers and publishers across the globe. Zeotap plans on using the new funds to further invest in its customer data platform (CDP) and ID+ universal marketing identity products as well as accelerate the adoption of its platform across its 14 active markets.

In addition, Zeotap welcomes two martech veterans to its board: Chris Scoggins, former GM of Datalogix, which sold to Oracle for $1.2 billion, and Taylor Barada, former VP of Corporate Development, Corporate Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Adobe.

Commenting on the news, Chris Scoggins, Venture Partner at SignalFire, stated, "COVID-19 has catalyzed a transformation in the marketing mix as brands invest in their data and learnings to redirect traditional TV budgets to more effective channels. Our investment in Zeotap is testament to our belief in the company's leadership, vision, and its rapidly evolving customer intelligence platform (CIP) with a built-in identity solution for the future of marketing named ID+."

"We're thoroughly impressed by how the Zeotap team has built an industry-leading customer data platform for brands with integrated identity resolution capabilities, reimagining how its data assets can further differentiate the company's product leadership," added? Walter Kortschak, Managing Partner and Executive Chairman at SignalFire and an early investor in The Trade Desk.

Zeotap's platform natively integrates different customer data capabilities that together address marketers' needs to manage, connect, enrich, segment, and activate customer data. Unlike legacy DMPs or CDPs, Zeotap combines first and third-party worlds by augmenting marketers' first-party data with high-quality identity and data assets curated from 100+ often exclusive partners, thus enabling a more complete view of customer behavior while maintaining strict compliance to the highest data privacy standards. With Zeotap, brands get more out of their existing systems while experiencing a lower cost of ownership and a much faster time to value.

"Having watched the market evolve over the last decade, I am thoroughly convinced that the time has arrived for a solution like Zeotap that has been purpose-built from the ground up to solve the evolving problem of true Customer Intelligence. This full-stack integration is essential to deliver the key advantages of seamless workflows, interoperability, and rapid ongoing product innovation that marketers need right now," said Taylor Barada, Venture Partner at SignalFire.

"Despite the flurry of activity in this space, when one cuts through the fluff, it's astonishing how few solutions can actually deliver on fundamental industry-agnostic customer data requirements for brands, such as unified customer views that reflect granular consent permissions, and can power everything from real-time personalization to ML-based analytics for better marketing outcomes. Even fewer options exist for advanced marketers to augment first-party data with curated external assets within the same platform," said Projjol Banerjea, Founder CPO of Zeotap.

Zeotap is also leading the way in identity resolution by developing a cookieless identity solution based on the world's largest deterministic marketing identity graph. As a founding member of the ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative, Zeotap enables its platform clients to easily gain access to this natively embedded solution to future-proof one-to-one marketing for brands and publishers.

"Zeotap has rapidly evolved to an Identity Cloud for marketing that provides multiple class-leading customer data products under one roof, including one of the top two universal ID solutions globally. It's a necessarily compelling proposition for brands," said Rob Norman, Zeotap advisor and former Chief Digital Officer of GroupM

"We are humbled by the confidence our investors have placed in us," added Daniel Heer, Founder CEO of Zeotap. "This further validates our strategy as a single, integrated customer data marketing suite in contrastto scattered point solutions. Our full-stack customer intelligence platform delivers on quicker deployments, lower costs, and operational efficiencies that arise from working with one, not several, vendors."

About Zeotap

Zeotap is a Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) that helps companies better understand their customers and predict behaviors, to invest in more meaningful experiences. We enable brands to build on a nucleus of first-party data to win new customers and grow their loyal base. Our independent but integrated modules include customer data unification, identity resolution, enrichment, analytics/modeling (including in data clean rooms), and activation to 100+ partners in the marketing ecosystem.

Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor" (2020) and by AdExchanger as the "Best Data-Enabling Technology" (2019), our platform meets the highest enterprise data privacy and security standards, including GDPR, ISO 27001, and CSA STAR. We serve the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers across a dozen countries in Europe, North and Latin America, and APAC. Zeotap is also the founding member of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative.

