Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amcor Plc, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH will emerge as major sachet packaging market participants during 2020-2024

The global sachet packaging market is expected to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. According to the report, the market demand is expected to see an at par growth due to the spread of COVID-19. The imposition of lockdowns had compelled manufacturing units to either close or halt their operations, which has affected the market growth. However, several niche categories such as baby and child-specific products and deodorants and men's skincare and deodorants are witnessing significant growth despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is opening new opportunities for market vendors and is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005063/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sachet Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The sachet packaging market is driven by the use of active packaging emitting sachets. In addition, other factors such as increased adoption of green packaging and sustainability options are expected to trigger the sachet packaging market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The sachet packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Sachet Packaging Market Participants:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers a line of products such as Sachet Laminates used for pharmaceutical products.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers stand-up pouches packaging that is used across the sectors including food, frozen food, dairy, home and hygiene, baby food, and beverages among others.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharma, Sacks, and Technical foils. The company offers retail sachet that is used as a high/medium barrier for personal care and hygiene products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/sachet-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Sachet Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sachet packaging market is segmented as below:

Application Consumer Goods Food And Beverage Healthcare Industrial

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Based on the application, the sachet packaging market witnessed maximum growth in the consumer goods segment. Similarly, APAC offered many opportunities for vendors in 2019 with a market share of 42%. The growth of the market in APAC will be significant over the forecast period due to the growing demand for children-specific products.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the sachet packaging market

Request Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005063/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/