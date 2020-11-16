Otorio Introduces remOT: The Most Advanced Secure Supply Chain Connectivity Solution for the Digitized Industrial Sector

remOT ensures zero-risk remote access management to the production floor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO , the leading provider of next-generation OT security and digital risk management solutions, today introduced remOT - an advanced remote access solution for securing every link of the supply chain's connectivity to industrial assets. remOT joins the company's cutting edge, industry-leading risk management platform RAM², to deliver industrial-native digital and cyber risk management solutions that enable resilient, safe and efficient digital production.

In recent years, Industrial IoT/OT solutions have revolutionized the traditional industrial landscape in an effort to improve production floor productivity. Organizations are building supply chains and ecosystems of third-party solutions, granting vendors and service providers direct, often uncontrolled access to the production floor. While aimed at improving efficiencies and costs, this process often leaves the security of the most sensitive organizational "crown jewels" in the hands of 3rd party vendors. OTORIO's remOT solution eliminates that risk and restores industrial organizations' control over their supply chain security.

OTORIO Co-founder and CTO Yair Attar said: "Due to their control over physical assets and not just data, OT networks face unique challenges with extremely high stakes. COVID-19 has only accelerated the trend. Going forward, industrial assets will be accessed remotely. OTORIO remOT enables companies' business continuity as they expand remote access to their supply chain."

Securing the Supply Chain

Designed by OTORIO's expert OT security teams with industrial networks in mind, remOT minimizes industrial organizations' exposure to cyber threats and their business impact. Unlike existing VPN solutions remOT does not demand IT overhead. A clientless web application enables easy access from anywhere 24\7 to both operational teams and 3rd party vendors utilizing remOT's cloud service.

Complete visibility of every activity originating from a remote connection; who is doing what and when and including monitoring with audit logs. The solution also offers full control of every type of asset (physical and data) by supporting any protocol used in the production environment. A secured by design solution, remOT minimizes industrial organizations exposure to cyber threats and their business impact.

OTORIO remOT works seamlessly with RAM², the company's industrial risk management platform. When implemented together, remOT and RAM² are a complete, next-generation OT security platform that protects every aspect of the production and the supply chain.

To learn more about OTORIO's remOT visit our website: https://www.otorio.com/platform/supply-chain-security/

About OTORIO

OTORIO designs and markets the next generation of OT security and digital risk management solutions. The company combines the experience of top nation-state cybersecurity experts with cutting-edge digital risk management technologies to provide the highest level of protection for the manufacturing industry. Visit our website at: www.otorio.com

